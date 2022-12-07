State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure.

“Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said.

Ball, a Republican and eastern Kentucky native, is in her second term as state treasurer. She has announced that she will run for state auditor in next year’s statewide election.

In her first term as treasurer, she returned nearly $89 million in unclaimed property and has built on that number during her second term.

The Kentucky State Treasury has about $800 million in unclaimed property, her office said in a news release this week. Some claims are eligible for a fast-tracking process, it said.

When western and eastern Kentucky were struck by natural disasters, the state treasury expedited claims to those areas to provide help, her office said.