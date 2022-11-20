Bull on the loose in Louisville finally captured by cowboys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The last of 10 cattle that got loose in Louisville, Kentucky, last month has been captured.

A Facebook video posted by animal advocate Tara Bassett shows three wranglers chasing the missing bull while riding horses though an open field, The Courier Journal reported . In Saturday’s video, Bassett said one cowboy caught the bull, but it escaped. The bull was eventually wrangled and taken by truck to a Louisville animal sanctuary.

The bull was one of 10 cattle that escaped from a truck on Oct. 21 after a non-injury accident. Six of the cows were recovered that same day, Louisville Metro Police said. Three other cows were recovered that weekend by a part-time cowboy from Huntington, West Virginia, the newspaper reported.