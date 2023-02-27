Kentucky State Police cadet class largest since 2014

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police has begun training its largest class of cadets in nearly a decade, officials said.

The agency welcomed 103 cadets on Sunday, which is the largest class to arrive for training since 2014, a statement from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. It comes amid heavy recruiting efforts and a recent $15,000 salary increase for sworn personnel, the statement said.

The class will also be the first to receive training on a recently purchased integrated video recording system, and they will be equipped with body-worn cameras upon graduation, the statement said.

The ranks of the agency have been increasing since 2021. There are now 899 Kentucky State Police troopers compared to 736 troopers in November of 2021.

Cadets go through 24 weeks of basic training and get more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.