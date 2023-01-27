Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.

North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70 new jobs, Beshear said at a Thursday news conference. The company handles about half the stainless steel made in North American, according to its CEO, Cristobal Fuentes.

Another company, LioChem e-Materials, will renovate a building in Simpson County with a $104 million investment, the governor said. The new plant will support electric vehicle battery production and create 141 jobs, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The plant will produce a liquid dispersion of carbon nanotubes that improves the performance of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

The governor also announced the expansion of Carter Lumber Co. in Bowling Green. The $8 million investment will add 86 jobs.