Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Election-year review of disaster relief funds draws rebuke from Kentucky governor

FILE - An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021. Kentucky's state auditor's office announced Thursday, July 20, 2023, that disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky's Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the office at the request of a Republican-led legislative panel, a decision fraught with political undertones. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 11, 2021. Kentucky’s state auditor’s office announced Thursday, July 20, 2023, that disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky’s Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the office at the request of a Republican-led legislative panel, a decision fraught with political undertones. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A bridge along KY-3351 over Troublesome Creek near Ary in Perry County, Ky., remains damaged, Aug. 2, 2022, following flooding the week before that devastated many counties in eastern Kentucky. The state auditor's office announced Thursday, July 20, 2023, that disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky's Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the office at the request of a Republican-led legislative panel, a decision fraught with political undertones. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A bridge along KY-3351 over Troublesome Creek near Ary in Perry County, Ky., remains damaged, Aug. 2, 2022, following flooding the week before that devastated many counties in eastern Kentucky. The state auditor’s office announced Thursday, July 20, 2023, that disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky’s Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the office at the request of a Republican-led legislative panel, a decision fraught with political undertones. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

FRANKF ORT, Ky. (AP) — Disaster recovery funds set up by Kentucky’s Democratic governor to assist victims of tornadoes and flooding will be scrutinized by the state auditor’s office at the request of a Republican-led legislative panel, a decision fraught with political undertones.

The review, announced Thursday by the state auditor’s office, comes in the midst of the state’s heated gubernatorial campaign and has the potential to raise questions about what has widely been a strength for Gov. Andy Beshear as he seeks a second term. Beshear, who was front and center after the storms hit and has been widely praised for mobilizing support for the stricken regions, called the timing of the review “grossly political.”

The auditor’s office said in its announcement that it will conduct a special examination of the Beshear administration’s “acceptance, administration and expenditure” of donated relief funds after tornadoes ravaged parts of western Kentucky in late 2021 and floods inundated the state’s Appalachian region last summer. The review will examine how the separate funds were managed during an approximately 18-month period through the end of June this year.

Other news
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022, with double-digit declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses, a new crime report showed Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Beshear said that the report is "encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth." (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Serious crime rates in Kentucky dropped overall in 2022, new report shows
A new report shows that overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022. The report points to double-digit declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses.
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US
A tornado has heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina — the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S.
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
High-water rescue crews have been pulling people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky, and a search continues for two children swept away by a wall of water in Pennsylvania.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor Daniel Cameron, speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., on June 2, 2023. Cameron selected state legislator Robby Mills as his running mate on Wednesday, July 18, in Kentucky's race for governor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky Republican Daniel Cameron picks conservative senator as running mate in race for governor
Kentucky Republican Daniel Cameron has selected state legislator Robby Mills as his running mate in his campaign for governor.

A special examination goes beyond examining financial information to also review things such as the management of funds. Republican state Auditor Mike Harmon is recused from the review, his office said. Harmon ran unsuccessfully for governor this year.

Soon after the announcement, Beshear said the relief funds are “fully transparent” and underwent rounds of scrutiny by the GOP-dominated Legislature and open-records requests for documentation.

“We’ll provide the documents to anybody, absolutely anyone,” he said at his weekly news conference. “Every transaction, every decision, every place a check was mailed, every place that received it.”

Beshear is being challenged by Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in one of the nation’s most closely watched campaigns of 2023 as Beshear tries to win reelection in a GOP stronghold.

“To attack something like this for politics is really wrong,” Beshear said. “It’s paid for the funeral of every family we lost in tornadoes and in floods. It provided millions of dollars to people in their time of greatest need. It’s rebuilding hundreds of homes that otherwise wouldn’t have the funding to rebuild.”

The involvement of the auditor’s office comes a few months after state lawmakers passed a measure that Beshear signed to create a layer of legislative oversight for such relief funds.

The funds created by Beshear raised tens of millions of dollars through charitable donations from individuals and organizations around the world, according to their websites.

The decision to examine the funds’ management followed a recent letter requesting the review, the auditor’s office said. The request came from the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee in a letter signed by the panel’s Republican co-chairs.

In their request, the lawmakers said more than 200 checks were issued from the funds to people who either didn’t request assistance or later “stated no objective need.” That raises “serious concerns about the due diligence and general oversight” of the funds, they said. Their letter cited a state law stating that the auditor’s office shall assist the committee in “whatever manner the co-chairs deem … helpful.”

Cameron’s running mate, GOP state Sen. Robby Mills, said Thursday that Beshear’s administration provided “unsatisfactory answers” to lawmakers last month about the relief efforts, adding that Kentuckians “deserve better.”

There is no set date for when the special examination will be completed, the auditor’s office said.

This isn’t the first time the Beshear administration’s handling of disaster relief funds has come under scrutiny. After the state Public Protection Cabinet issued more than $10 million in $1,000 increments from a relief fund, reports surfaced that some people unaffected by the tornadoes were mistakenly sent payments. The Lexington Herald-Leader and WPSD-TV reported on the misdirected checks.

At the time, Beshear pointed to errors in data provided to his administration as the reason any checks were sent out erroneously. Those amounts, he said, added up to a fraction of the total assistance. Kentucky Republicans pounced on the reports of misdirected payments to attack Beshear. The state GOP said it raised questions about how Beshear’s administration had been using the funds.

Beshear stoutly defended the funds’ management Thursday, saying: “Every transaction, every check, every cent is accounted for and where it’s been sent.” He has said the funds made it possible to respond quickly to help people in dire need. The donations paid funeral expenses of storm victims and helped affected homeowners, renters and farmers.

As a result, the governor said, “we were able to provide services for our people that otherwise would not have been there.”

“This is a model that we ought to be celebrating, not trying to score potential points from,” Beshear added. “And let me tell you, anybody who got one of those payments, who’s moving into one of these homes, ought to be upset that people would bring politics into this.”