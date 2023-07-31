Kentucky education commissioner leaving for job at Western Michigan University

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Doomsday plot sentencing
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
U.S. News

Kentucky education commissioner leaving for job at Western Michigan University

 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s education commissioner is leaving to take a job at a university in Michigan.

Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said Monday that he will step down on Sept. 29 to become an associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. Glass was appointed to the state education department’s top job in 2020.

Glass arrived in the job six months into the COVID-19 pandemic “and made swift and strategic responses to ensure that learning continued and that the health and well-being of students and educators remained a top priority,” a media release from the Department of Education said.

Glass, who served under Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, was repeatedly criticized by Republican lawmakers and GOP gubernatorial candidates for his support for inclusive LGBTQ policies in schools. Glass had been looking for a new job out of the state since at least May.

Glass thanked the state at the Department of Education and said he has “a heart full of gratitude.”