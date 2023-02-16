Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Betsy Layne 72, June Buchanan 49
Boone Co. 49, Beechwood 41
Conner 52, Bishop Brossart 39
Cov. Holy Cross 75, Simon Kenton 68
Danville 72, East Jessamine 44
Fleming Co. 48, Mason Co. 39
Floyd Central 73, Letcher County Central 65
Fort Knox 56, Frederick Fraize 21
Gallatin Co. 64, Lou. Ky. Country Day 28
Grant Co. 52, Owen Co. 44
Greenup Co. 46, Pike Co. Central 34
Hazard 65, Breathitt Co. 56
Henry Co. 46, Oldham County 41
Johnson Central def. Fairview, forfeit
Lewis Co. 49, Nicholas Co. 39
Lex. Bryan Station 35, Berea 31
Lex. Sayre 57, Western Hills 45
Lexington Catholic 56, Madison Southern 42
Lou. Ballard 39, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 33
Martin County 55, Elliott Co. 52
Scott 74, Holmes 29
St. Henry 59, Newport 36
St. Patrick 55, Robertson County 54
Tolsia, W.Va. 64, West Carter 52
Trimble Co. 34, Lou. Collegiate 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/