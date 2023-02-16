AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Betsy Layne 72, June Buchanan 49

Boone Co. 49, Beechwood 41

Conner 52, Bishop Brossart 39

Cov. Holy Cross 75, Simon Kenton 68

Danville 72, East Jessamine 44

Fleming Co. 48, Mason Co. 39

Floyd Central 73, Letcher County Central 65

Fort Knox 56, Frederick Fraize 21

Gallatin Co. 64, Lou. Ky. Country Day 28

Grant Co. 52, Owen Co. 44

Greenup Co. 46, Pike Co. Central 34

Hazard 65, Breathitt Co. 56

Henry Co. 46, Oldham County 41

Johnson Central def. Fairview, forfeit

Lewis Co. 49, Nicholas Co. 39

Lex. Bryan Station 35, Berea 31

Lex. Sayre 57, Western Hills 45

Lexington Catholic 56, Madison Southern 42

Lou. Ballard 39, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 33

Martin County 55, Elliott Co. 52

Scott 74, Holmes 29

St. Henry 59, Newport 36

St. Patrick 55, Robertson County 54

Tolsia, W.Va. 64, West Carter 52

Trimble Co. 34, Lou. Collegiate 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.