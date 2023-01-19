1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — One worker was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at an industrial facility in western Kentucky, officials said.

The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.

One employee died and four others were injured in the blast, Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel told WSMV-TV.

A vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing the chemicals when steam was seen coming from the area of the truck, the emergency management agency said Thursday in a statement. Within minutes, the tank exploded and struck two employees, killing one. Also injured were the driver of the truck, a Guthrie city employee and another Quick Turn employee.

Officials think chemicals mixed resulting in a reaction that created too much pressure inside the tank, the statement said. The Kentucky State Fire Marshall and the Kentucky Environmental Cabinet are investigating.