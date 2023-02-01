Economic development projects add jobs in northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A company’s expansion in northern Kentucky is creating more than 400 jobs in the region while bolstering the state’s logistics and distribution sector, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Whitehorse Freight added a new facility in Kenton County in response to growth and increased customer demand, the governor’s office said Tuesday. The $5.4 million investment includes the purchase of an existing building to increase the company’s operations and overall office space.

“Kentucky’s unique location and access to resources makes the commonwealth one of the most important distribution and logistics hubs in the country,” Beshear said.

In another project in northern Kentucky, Ancra Cargo cut the ribbon Tuesday on its newly renovated headquarters in Hebron. The $8 million project has created more than 50 new full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the company’s staff, with potential for further growth, the governor’s office said.

Ancra Cargo is a designer and manufacturer of cargo securement systems for transportation.