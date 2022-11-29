12 Kentucky counites chosen for post-election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Twelve counties have been randomly chosen to undergo audits following the 2022 general election, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

Post-election audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt counties, Cameron said Monday in a statement. The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will determine if any irregularities took place during the election.

Lawmakers decided during the 2022 legislative session to expand the attorney general’s independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than 5% of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties.

After the audits are completed, findings will be presented to a grand jury and the chief circuit judge of each county.

“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits,” Cameron said.