GOP candidates discuss Medicaid work requirements in debate

Several Republican gubernatorial candidates offered support for imposing work requirements for some able-bodied Kentucky adults receiving Medicaid health coverage as they met in a high-stakes debate on statewide television Monday night, about two weeks before the state’s primary election.

The 90-minute event on Kentucky Educational Television marked the long-awaited first faceoff between Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former ambassador Kelly Craft on a debate stage. The two rivals quarreled over campaign contributions and a U.S. Justice Department report that found Louisville police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination against the Black community.

The debate featured five candidates — Cameron, Craft, state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and retired attorney Eric Deters. They’re among a dozen candidates in all are competing for the state’s GOP nomination for governor in the May 16 primary. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection to a second term, in a campaign drawing national attention to see if the popular incumbent can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending Bluegrass State.

The rivals spent considerable time delving into the past, focusing their attacks on Beshear’s restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. They accused the governor of overstepping his authority. Beshear says his actions saved lives. The pandemic is blamed for more than 18,000 deaths in Kentucky.

The GOP candidates also delved into a range of issues including education, tax-and-spending priorities and putting conditions on some adults to be eligible for Medicaid coverage.

Cameron offered more details about his support for Medicaid-related work requirements for able-bodied Kentucky adults — an issue that’s likely to flare up during the general election campaign. Cameron said that Medicaid should be “a transitory program unless medically necessary or means tested.”

Cameron offered a plan that sounded similar to what former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tried to implement in Kentucky. Cameron said the requirement could include such other things as volunteer work to qualify for Medicaid.

“If you are a mother who has a baby at home and aren’t able to get out into the workforce yet, that is OK,” Cameron said. “This is not targeted or applying to you.”

Quarles and Craft also sounded supportive of the Medicaid proposal as well.

“Whenever people are healthy, able bodied Kentuckians, it actually takes away from those that truly do need benefits like the disabled and those that truly need help,” Quarles said.

Craft said Medicaid coverage should be “a pathway to take them from poverty to work.” Craft also mentioned either work, study, community service to qualify for Medicaid.

Medicaid became a flash point during the state’s 2019 gubernatorial campaign — won by Democrat Andy Beshear, who is seeking reelection to a second term this year.

After taking office, Beshear rescinded efforts by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to set work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid coverage. At the time, Beshear referred to his action as the “moral, faith-driven thing to do.” Beshear calls health care a “basic human right.”