FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Kentucky lieutenant governor touts public education in officially rejoining Democratic ticket

FILE - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks during a reelection campaign stop with Gov. Andy Beshear at Spencer's Coffee in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., May 19, 2023. Beshear has proven his commitment to running an education-first administration in Kentucky, Coleman said Tuesday, July 18, as she officially rejoined the Democratic ticket in the duo's bid for a second term. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)

FILE - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks during a reelection campaign stop with Gov. Andy Beshear at Spencer’s Coffee in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., May 19, 2023. Beshear has proven his commitment to running an education-first administration in Kentucky, Coleman said Tuesday, July 18, as she officially rejoined the Democratic ticket in the duo’s bid for a second term. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has proven his commitment to running an education-first administration in Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Tuesday as she officially rejoined the Democratic ticket in the duo’s bid for a second term.

Coleman, who spent years as a teacher and school administrator, touted the Beshear administration’s record of pushing for teacher pay raises and opposing efforts that she said would benefit private schools at the expense of public schools. Coleman credited support from teachers as a crucial factor in Beshear’s narrow victory over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in the 2019 governor’s race.

“I believe that now that teachers are reminded what it feels like to have a governor that’s got their back, they’re going to show up even more for Gov. Beshear and myself in 2023,” Coleman said. “Because we’ve, time and again, proven that we’re committed to being an education-first administration.”

Other news
FILE - Pedestrians walk towards the Harvard Medical School, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states. According to prosecutors, the defendants were part of a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains stolen from the medical school and an Arkansas mortuary. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Arrests have been made in a human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here’s what to know
Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states.
Gov. Andy Beshear meets with supporters after speaking at a reelection campaign stop at the Democratic Campaign Field Office at 400 E Main Ave. in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, July 14, 2023. Beshear pledged Friday to redouble his push for higher teacher pay and universal access to early childhood education if he wins reelection, offering a glowing assessment of Kentucky's future that he said was fueled by record economic development gains that have occurred on his watch. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Kentucky gubernatorial rivals offer contrasting themes on campaign trail
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is pledging to redouble his push for higher teacher pay and universal access to early childhood education if he wins reelection.
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 29, 2023. Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people was restored Friday, July 14, when a federal judge lifted an injunction he issued the previous month that had temporarily blocked the restrictions. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect as federal judge lifts injunction
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people has been restored by a federal judge.
FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to his supporters during a general election campaign stop at Spencer's Coffee in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., May 19, 2023. Beshear touted robust revenue collections in Kentucky as another sign of a surging state economy Thursday, July 13, building on a theme he has made a cornerstone of his reelection bid in a state that Republicans have dominated in recent years. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)
Democratic Gov. Beshear touts economic gains as theme in reelection bid in GOP-trending Kentucky
Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has touted robust revenue collections as another sign of a surging state economy.

Beshear had previously recommitted to Coleman as his running mate. Coleman sealed that partnership for the November election by submitting paperwork in the secretary of state’s office. It came as rival Daniel Cameron, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, prepared to reveal his running mate.

Cameron, the state’s attorney general, will announce his choice for lieutenant governor on Wednesday, his campaign said. Cameron and his new running mate will campaign together across the state this week.

On Tuesday, Coleman played up her ties to education as she officially rejoined the ticket with Beshear. She was flanked by several of her teachers, crediting them with making a difference in her life.

“I’ve spent my life in the classroom,” Coleman said. “I know how hard our teachers work. We depend on our schools to prepare the next generation of Kentuckians to compete in the global economy. But the politicians in Frankfort have proven they’re not willing to pay our teachers a competitive wage.”

Kentucky’s GOP-led legislature has generally followed its own course in setting education policies. Lawmakers funded full-day kindergarten and poured money into teacher pensions and infrastructure. They increased the state’s main funding formula, but the amount was considerably less than what Beshear proposed.

Lawmakers rejected the governor’s proposal to fund pre-K for every 4-year-old in Kentucky. And they left it up to local school districts to decide whether to use additional state funding to provide higher pay to teachers and other school staff.

The governor says considerably more needs to be done. Beshear has vowed to renew his push for another pay raise for teachers, saying Kentucky lags behind most states in teacher salaries. And he’s said he would include funding for universal pre-K in his next budget plan if he wins a second term.

In 2019, Bevin had a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state’s underfunded public pension systems. Now, Democrats are trying to tie Cameron to Bevin, but Cameron is openly courting teachers. The Republican nominee has said he would push to raise starting pay for teachers and reduce their administrative paperwork if he’s elected governor.

Coleman linked Cameron to GOP-supported school choice proposals. In late 2022, Kentucky’s Supreme Court struck down a Republican initiative to award tax credits for donations supporting private school tuition — a program that opponents said would have diverted money from public schools. Lawmakers overrode Beshear’s veto of the measure.

“Kentucky shouldn’t have politicians who support putting our tax dollars in private schools that are unaccountable to the public,” Coleman said.

Coleman also promoted Beshear’s economic record, an issue that’s become a cornerstone of his reelection bid. Kentucky has posted record economic development numbers and historically low unemployment rates during Beshear’s term. His administration reeled in projects tied to the electric vehicle sector.

“There is no doubt Kentucky is a better place because of Gov. Beshear’s leadership,” Coleman said. “We’re creating the jobs of the future in every part of our state, not just the biggest cities, at a record pace.”

Besides her role as a public education advocate, Coleman has focused on rural economic development, adult learning and student mental health initiatives during her term.