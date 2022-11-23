Soldiers to pay tribute to Taylor at wreath-laying ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers from Fort Knox will pay tribute to former President Zachary Taylor at a wreath-laying ceremony in Kentucky.

The ceremony at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Army post said in a statement.

Fort Knox says that each year, the U.S. military puts a wreath at the gravesite of each deceased former president on the anniversary of their births. Maj. Gen. Edward Merrigan Jr., commanding general of the 84th Training Command, will host the ceremony and an honor guard from his unit will assist with the wreath laying.

Taylor, the nation’s 12th president, grew up in Louisville before joining the Army in 1808. He was sworn into office as president in 1849 and served for 16 months until his death in 1850.