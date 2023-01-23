Grayson joins Kentucky Main Street program

GRAYSON, Ky. (AP) — Another small town in Kentucky is part of a state initiative to revitalize historic downtown areas and foster strong economies.

Grayson in Carter County has joined the Kentucky Main Street program, the Kentucky Heritage Council said last week in a statement. The community of 4,200 residents is known as Kentucky’s “Heart of the Parks” and offers a variety of outdoor recreation, arts and festivals while it also focuses expanding downtown revitalization and economic development, the statement said.

Recent statistics show that Kentucky Main Street communities have reported $60.5 million in investment in downtown commercial districts as well as new businesses and new jobs. The program has 24 communities across the state including Paducah, Pikeville, Bardstown, Carrollton and Williamsburg.

“Kentucky’s historic Main Street districts are the heart and soul of our communities,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “We are committed to providing the necessary support to keep Kentucky’s downtowns strong and vibrant for business owners, workers, residents and visitors.”