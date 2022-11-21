Kentucky mayor, Alan Keck, runs for GOP governor nomination

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year’s race.

Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported.

In running for reelection, Keck listed making a “record investment” in the city’s police force and revitalizing the downtown area as achievements.

“Now, his passion for community building, personal liberty, local control and the American Dream propel him to lead Kentucky in the same way as governor,” his campaign website says.

Keck is also a businessman and was president of Somerset Recycling, a company owned by his father.

The number of Republican candidates seeking to challenge Gov. Andy Beshear is in double digits. Others include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, retired attorney Eric Deters, Rep. Savannah Maddox and Auditor Mike Harmon.