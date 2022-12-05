Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court is dedicating a portrait of retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo.

A public dedication ceremony is set for Tuesday afternoon in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol. The portrait by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley will hang in the corridors of the second floor of the Capitol, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Stumbo, a native of Floyd County, retired from the bench in 2017 after 26 years of service.

She was the second woman ever elected to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and was the first woman elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky without having first been appointed, the statement said.

She was first elected to the Court of Appeals in 1989 and to the Supreme Court in 1993. After serving on the Supreme Court, she took a short break before being elected again to the Court of Appeals.

She served 22 counties in eastern Kentucky.