Flooding in western Kentucky and Tennessee shuts down roads and forces some evacuations
Heavy rain led to flooding in Hickman, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Bob Gascoigne tries to clear flood water from his shed in Hickman, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain led to flooding in the area. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Tristen Gascoigne, 14, walks through his flooded yard in Hickman, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain led to flooding in the area. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — Flooding in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky has shut down roads and prompted some home evacuations.
Several inches of rain fell over the last 24 hours in the region along the Mississippi River, causing flash flooding.
Residents in the Green Acres mobile home community in Union City, Tennessee, were forced to leave their homes due to the high water, WREG-TV in Memphis reported. The Obion County School District canceled classes on Friday due to the flooding.
There were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the flooding, officials said.
More than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain fell after midnight in Hickman, a western Kentucky city near the Missouri border, weather officials said. Several roads were closed, some due to mud sliding onto the pavement, officials said.