Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups.

“We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during a news briefing Saturday. “If you can avoid it, please do. Don’t travel if you don’t have to.”

Highways officials said on social media that traffic on the interstate in northern Kentucky was backed up for 14 miles. One lane of southbound traffic was open but traffic was moving slowly and that it would take several hours to route vehicles onto alternate roads.