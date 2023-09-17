Devin Leary throws 3 TD passes, Ray Davis scores twice to lead Kentucky 35-3 blowout of Akron

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns including one to Ray Davis, who added a 55-yard touchdown run, and Kentucky rolled past Akron 35-3 on Saturday night.

Leary threw for 315 yards with first-half scoring passes of 6 yards to Josh Kattus and 22 yards to Tayvion Robinson before an improbable 58-yard touchdown pass to Davis while escaping two defenders in the third quarter. He left the game after taking a hard hit to his midsection midway through the fourth quarter.

Kentucky (3-0) had slow starts the previous two games but started quickly this time with a seven-play, 75-yard march with 63 through the air and ending on Kattus’ scoring catch. It was the Wildcats’ first opening drive TD this season.

The Zips (1-2) had few scoring opportunities and finally got on the board on a Noah Perez 36-yard field goal with 5:33 left in the third quarter after Tyson Durant intercepted a Leary pass at the Kentucky 47.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen called plays from the coaches box after being hospitalized overnight on Sunday following a medical episode.

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: The Zips came into the game average just 39 yards rushing per game and finished with 68 yards. The defense had three takeaways but only got the Perez field goal. Akron only got into Kentucky territory three times courtesy of an interception, a fumble and a muffed punt. Two of those drives ended on missed field goals of 47 and 38 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats were looking to clean up mistakes, but still have plenty to work on. The passing game was on target, but could only muster 135 yards rushing and 55 of those came on Davis’ scoring run. The offense could not take advantage when Akron’s Bobby Golden muffed a punt giving the Wildcats the ball at the Zips 36, fumbled away one scoring opportunity and had a 64-yard scoring pass called back for holding.

UP NEXT

Akron: The Zips travel to Big 10 member Indiana next Saturday.

Kentucky: The Wildcats open Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt next Saturday.

___

