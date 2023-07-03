A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Kenya’s president lifts 6-year logging ban to create jobs. Environmentalists are concerned

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto has lifted a six-year ban on logging over the concerns of environmentalists.

The president said Sunday it was “foolish” to have mature trees rotting in forests while local industries lacked timber.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth,” he said.

Other news
A protester is detained by plain-clothes security forces during a demonstration against the Finance Bill, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, June 15, 2023. Kenyans are preparing for tough times after lawmakers late Wednesday, June 21, 2023 approved tax increases that are even unpopular with supporters of the president who once vowed to reduce the cost of living. (AP Photo)
Kenya’s new tax package angers some backers of president who once vowed to reduce cost of living
Kenyans are preparing for tough times after lawmakers approved tax increases that are even unpopular with supporters of the president who once vowed to reduce the cost of living.
FILE - Police and local residents load the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult into the back of a truck in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya on April 23, 2023. The number of people who died after a Kenyan pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus is at more than 300, authorities said Tuesday June 13, 2023, and the death toll is expected to rise as more exhumations are planned. (AP Photo, File)
Death toll from Kenya cult tied to pastor surpasses 300, with more exhumations planned
Authorities in Kenya say the number of people who died after a pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus has surpassed 300.
Preacher Paul Mackenzie, center, who was arrested two weeks ago for asking his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus, appears at a court in Malindi, Kenya Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The court in Malindi released the pastor and the police re-arrested him and presented him at an upper court in the coastal town of Shanzu. (AP Photo)
Kenyan pastor suspected in cult deaths to remain jailed
A court in Kenya has given police five more days to hold a pastor facing possible terror-related charges in the deaths of more than 100 his congregants.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a joint press conference after meeting with Kenya's President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, May 5, 2023. Scholz offered support to African countries to get a permanent seat on the U.N security council while on the visit to Kenya. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)
German chancellor supports permanent UNSC seat for Africa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has offered support to African countries to get a permanent seat in the U.N Security Council while on a visit to Kenya.

Ruto became Kenya’s president in September. In 2018, while serving as deputy president, he announced a government ban on logging to protect water catchment areas and avert a looming drought.

His administration’s first budget imposed a tax on all imported timber products, a move aimed at encouraging local manufacturing.

Last year, he launched a plan to plant 15 billion trees in Kenya over 10 years as a way to combat climate change.

During an address last month at the Global Citizen Festival in Paris, Ruto said his country was leading the way on taking action to prevent global warming.

Green Africa Foundation Executive Director John Kioli told The Associated Press that lifting the logging ban would undermine all efforts to put Kenya on a low-carbon trajectory through forest rehabilitation.

While stakeholders have not yet received full details of the government’s methodology for deciding which trees are ready to harvest, Kioli said a nationwide lifting of the ban would make it difficult to monitor the move’s environmental impacts.

“I wish we could have done it in phases,” he said.

Kioli said he also was not optimistic the president’s tree-planting goal would be achieved.

“On one hand we are planting, on the other hand we are cutting, and I can assure you, the cutting will be more,” he said.

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment