Clayton Kershaw will throw another bullpen session before facing hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw waves at fans from the dugout during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will throw another bullpen session Monday before facing hitters.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw came out “well” after a 40-pitch bullpen the previous day. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.

“I think the next step just from up to the moment, I think we’re doing to do an up-down bullpen on Monday,” Roberts said. “It was another pen but it was kind of like one-stop, one-time bullpen where now tap the brake in between to have him kind of simulate more of a game is that next step.”

Facing hitters would be the next step after that, according to the manager.

Roberts has said Kershaw (10-4, MLB-best 2.55 ERA) won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.

The 35-year-old Kershaw threw six scoreless innings at Colorado in his last game, which came a week after seven scoreless innings against the Angels. He was 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in June.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 15-day IL on July 3, a day after he was named to the All-Star team for the 10th time to match the most selections in franchise history. He attended the All-Star Game last week in Seattle even though he wasn’t able to pitch.

