Former NHL coach Kevin Constantine suspended indefinitely by WHL as coach of Wenatchee Wild

 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Former NHL coach Kevin Constantine was suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League on Wednesday as coach of the Wenatchee Wild.

The major junior league said an independent investigation determined Constantine violated WHL regulations and policies by making what it called “derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.”

The WHL said Constantine will not be eligible to apply to the commissioner for reinstatement until 2025 at the earliest. Constantine was previously suspended Sept. 24 pending the independent investigation.

The 64-year-old Constantine coached in the NHL from 1993-2002 with the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. He coached in Austria last season, directing Szekeshfehervar Alba Volan.

“The WHL holds our players and staff to a very high standard of conduct at all times,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “We have extensive programming which emphasizes the importance of always treating players and staff in a respectful manner and there is a zero tolerance for any comments of a derogatory nature.

“Those in leadership capacities in the WHL, in particular our head coaches, are expected to set examples for our players and not conduct themselves in a manner that would impact adversely on the team environment or inflict damage on the reputation of the league.”

The Wild are in their first season in Wenatchee, Washington, after moving from Winnipeg.

