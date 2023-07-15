Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman scratched from start because of left side discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman works against the Boston Red Sox during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) salutes the crowd after throwing his 1500th career strike out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side. The team said an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day to day.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt is starting in Gausman’s place.
Gausman is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 19 starts. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $110-million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season.
Gausman also has pitched for Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati and San Francisco.
Bassitt is 8-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts. He signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason.
