Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
World News

Kevin Spacey’s accuser denies the defense claim that he made up sex assault, says ‘it was horrific’

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch denied claims by the Hollywood star’s lawyer on Thursday that he had concocted the assault allegations, saying he’d kept the “horrific” incident bottled up for years.

The man is one of four who say the two-time Academy Award winner assaulted them in Britain between 2001 and 2013. For much of that time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Spacey, 63, is standing trial in a London court on 12 charges, which include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He denies all the allegations, and his lawyer has suggested the accusers are looking for payouts from Spacey.

Other news
FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise walks with his wife Martine to the National Palace after being sworn-in, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Feb. 7, 2017. Attorneys for the widow of the slain president filed a lawsuit on June 22, 2023 in Florida against those accused in his assassination, which is still under investigation. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Ombudsman office condemns pace of investigation into assassination of Haiti’s President Moïse
An ombudsman office in Haiti has denounced what it called the “unacceptable slowness” of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse nearly two years after he was killed.
FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, March 8, 2023. Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia, a central Asian nation squeezed between Russia and China with just 1,500 Catholics. The Sept. 1-4 schedule released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, is light by papal standards, and includes a full day of rest upon arrival, which appears to be a concession to the 86-year-old pope’s recent health issues. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Pope Francis’ trip to Mongolia in September will be closely watched by Russia and China
Pope Francis travels to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer when he becomes the first pontiff to visit Mongolia.
FILE - A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Global heat is just the latest 2023 extreme that shows an Earth in crisis
Scientists say global heat that inched into worrisome new territory this week is a clear example of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment.
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. In an Instagram post shared in Spanish on Martin’s page and English on Yosef’s page, the couple said that they are ending their marriage after long considering “transforming our relationship.”

The third alleged victim to testify said that Spacey, smelling strongly of alcohol, peppered him with a “machine-gun” torrent of crude verbal abuse before grabbing him by the crotch “ like a cobra ” backstage at a London theater during a charity event in the early 2000s.

During cross-examination, Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, alleged that many parts of the accuser’s story were “completely untrue.”

“With the greatest respect, you weren’t there and I was,” replied the man, who can’t be identified under British law and gave evidence out of sight of members of the public. “It was horrific. And I have never had anyone speak to me in that way, ever.”

He said the incident left him feeling “degraded” and “like I was worthless.”

The man denied the lawyer’s suggestion that he had sought to “monetize” his meeting with Spacey.

Pressed on why he didn’t speak out at the time, the accuser said that “Mr. Spacey was a shining light of the West End” and he feared that “if I say anything, I will be the problem.”

“It was such a horrible thing. I stored it away in a box in my mind and tried not to think about it,” he said.

The alleged victim is the third man to say Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch, and prosecutors have described the actor as a predatory “sexual bully.”

The jury of nine men and three women is scheduled to hear from a fourth accuser next week. The trial began last week at London’s Southwark Crown Court and is expected to last for almost a month.

Spacey, who is free on unconditional bail, could face a prison sentence if he’s convicted.

One of Hollywood’s biggest names until sexual misconduct allegations derailed his career, Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.” He ran London’s Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.