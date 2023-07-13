Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kevin Spacey testifies in his own defense in his sexual assault trial at a London court

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Actor Kevin Spacey, left, arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
By BRIAN MELLEY
 
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey testified Thursday in his sexual assault trial, swearing in a clear and loud voice to tell the “full truth and nothing but the truth” in what could be the most consequential speaking part of his life.

Spacey began by discussing how he got involved in the theater, joking that his mother would say he began acting the moment he emerged from the womb.

The testimony provided some light history on his life before delving into the serious matter before the court.

FILE - Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. London police say there's no evidence that a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime. The Metropolitan police issued the statement Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as the wife of Huw Edwards identified him as the presenter. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
Police say there’s no sign of crime by BBC anchor who allegedly paid teen for sexual photos
London police say there’s no evidence that a BBC news anchor who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
Prosecutors rest sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in London court
Prosecutors have rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom after four men testified against the two-time Oscar winner.
FILE - Forensic police officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Grays, England, Oct. 23, 2019. A Romanian man who was part of an international human smuggling ring was sentenced Tuesday July 11, 2023, to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 migrants from Vietnam who suffocated were found lifeless in a truck trailer in England in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Smuggler sentenced to prison for deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated in truck in UK
A Romanian man who was part of a migrant smuggling ring has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who suffocated in a truck trailer in 2019.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London, Thursday July 6, 2023. (lucy North/PA via AP)
Accuser who called Kevin Spacey ‘vile sexual predator’ admits he joked about incident
An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a “vile sexual predator” who drugged and assaulted him has told a London jury he later joked about the incident.

Four men have accused the two-time Oscar winner of sexually assaulting them between 2001 and 2013, describing disturbing encounters that escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch grabbing.

One man who called Spacey a “vile sexual predator” said he passed out or fell asleep at the actor’s London flat and woke up to find the actor performing oral sex on him.

Spacey has denied the charges and is expected to provide a vigorous defense.

The 63-year-old American actor was one of the biggest stars of the stage, and silver and small screens, when sexual misconduct accusations brought his career to a halt. If convicted, he could face a prison term that would doom his hopes of a comeback.

Spacey told German magazine Zeit in an article published last month: “There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.”

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey, who owns homes in London and the U.S., is free on unconditional bail.