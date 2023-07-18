A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing 10 years ago says it was the best fix for a broken city

FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
1 of 5 | 

FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The vacant Michigan Central Station is shown on April 29, 2015, in Detroit. On July 18, 2013, a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. Corktown, a neighborhood just east of downtown, got a boost in 2018 when Ford Motor Co. bought and began renovating the train station, which for years was a symbol of the city's blight. The building will be part of a campus focusing on autonomous vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
2 of 5 | 

FILE - The vacant Michigan Central Station is shown on April 29, 2015, in Detroit. On July 18, 2013, a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. Corktown, a neighborhood just east of downtown, got a boost in 2018 when Ford Motor Co. bought and began renovating the train station, which for years was a symbol of the city’s blight. The building will be part of a campus focusing on autonomous vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. The architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit's former emergency manager, Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. On July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
3 of 5 | 

FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit’s former emergency manager, Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. On July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr, left, speaks at a news conference in Detroit as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who appointed Orr, listens, March 14, 2013. Orr, the architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing, admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on he maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. On July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
4 of 5 | 

FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr, left, speaks at a news conference in Detroit as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who appointed Orr, listens, March 14, 2013. Orr, the architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing, admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on he maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. On July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - State-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, right, and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder address reporters during a news conference in Detroit, July 19, 2013, after Orr asked a federal judge for bankruptcy protection. Orr, the architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing, admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on he maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
5 of 5 | 

FILE - State-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, right, and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder address reporters during a news conference in Detroit, July 19, 2013, after Orr asked a federal judge for bankruptcy protection. Orr, the architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing, admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on he maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By COREY WILLIAMS
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s newly hired emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, stood before reporters in March 2013 and issued a warning to city creditors, unions, vendors and others: “Don’t make me go to bankruptcy court. You won’t enjoy it.”

On July 18, 2013, the restructuring expert did just that, making Detroit the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy.

What followed was months of negotiations, federal court hearings and an unlikely coming together of foundations to keep city-owned artwork from being sold to help pay off the debt.

Related stories
FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
Kevin Houston sits on the front steps of his home, May 9, 2023, in Highland Park, Mich., a small enclave of Detroit that is considering chapter 9 bankruptcy due to a $20 million debt to a regional water authority. Houston grew up in Highland Park and acknowledges that the city has too many vacant houses and overgrown lots. He says Highland Park is "not a bad place to live" but "it's not the best." (AP Photo/Corey Williams)
Detroit enclave built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt
New vehicles sit in a parking lot waiting for transport at the former Fiat Chrysler Auto Plant, now owned by Stellantis, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Belvidere. Ill. Contract talks begin this week between the United Auto Workers and automakers. UAW President Shawn Fain wants to halt any plant closings in the wake of Stellantis' plan to shutter the factory in Belvidere, (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers

“Bankruptcy is a miserable process,” Orr, 65, told The Associated Press earlier this month, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the filing. “It puts everybody outside of their ordinary course, their common spaces.”

Detroit was determined by a state-appointed review team to be in severe financial distress in 2012. Soon after, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder hired Orr — an attorney with the international law firm Jones Day — to take on the heavy lift of fixing a broken city.

Massive population loss that began in the 1950s and a decadeslong downturn in the auto industry and other manufacturers had severely slashed Detroit’s tax base. Many neighborhoods were rife with vacant and burned out houses. Empty lots became dumping grounds for trash, used tires and even boats.

Poverty, unemployment and crime rates were among the highest in the nation.

The city’s budget deficit was north of $300 million. In the months before the bankruptcy, state-backed bond money helped the city meet payroll for its 10,000 employees. In the bankruptcy filing, Orr cited debt of $18 billion or more.

“This is a problem that’s been evolving for 50-plus years,” Snyder, a Republican, said during Orr’s introduction. “This is a problem that now has reached a true crisis point.”

In 2013, underfunded obligations for pensions were about $3.5 billion. It was $5.7 billion for retiree health coverage.

Orr said the city once had 20,000 workers and 10,000 retirees who were owed pensions. By the time of the bankruptcy filing, those numbers were flipped with 20,000 retirees expecting pension payments.

“You can’t see those inverse yield curves and come away with a conclusion that this is going to end up well,” he said.

On top of that, the city had very few assets that could be sold to pay its debt. He listed city-owned paintings and sculptures at the Detroit Institute of Arts, parking lots and Detroit’s water department. He warned then that the artwork could go on the auction block to help satisfy the city’s staggering debt.

“It wasn’t a threat,” he says now. “It was just: ‘Look, I’ve got a crisis. I need the money.’ We were getting overtures, both domestic and overseas, to buy some of the art.”

Deep-pocketed foundations and the state stepped up and raised $800 million in what came to be known as the “Grand Bargain,” softening cuts to city pensions and placing the artwork in a charitable trust.

Without a consensual resolution with creditors, unions and others to solve the debt, “bankruptcy was the only vehicle that could achieve the outcome,” said Orr, who is now partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s office in Washington, D.C.

Detroit exited bankruptcy in December 2014 with about $7 billion in debt restructured or wiped out. The city now boasts balanced budgets, improved services and a blight reduction effort that has led to the demolition of more than 24,000 vacant houses.

Prior to taking on Detroit’s troubles, Orr advised automaker Chrysler (now Stellantis) and National Century Financial Enterprises in their bankruptcies. He considers his experience in Detroit as among his top accomplishments.

“Probably, for me, (it was) the most personally satisfying because it was for people as opposed to corporations or businesses,” Orr said. “It ranks, certainly, among the highest of all the things I’ve fortunately been involved in.”