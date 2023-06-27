Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

Pakistan learned to respond with ‘iron hands’ after deadly political violence, official says

FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, left, speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, left, speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month.

In an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Washington, Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar issued some of the most extensive comments from Pakistan’s government on its response to the fiery protests last month against the detention of charismatic former premier Imran Khan. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and army are now defending their actions in pursuing both civilian and military trials for at least 102 civilian protesters.

“The state’s reaction was like a motherly reaction towards the citizens,” Tarar told the AP, adding, “that is why the government has decided to deal with iron hands and to make it an example, to ensure that no such incidents take place in the future.”

Other news
Morning newspapers publish an ad of condolence massages for two victims of Titan submersible incident, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, by their family and firm, displayed at a roadside stall, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. As an international group of agencies investigates why the Titan submersible imploded while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage, U.S. maritime officials say they'll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude
The family of two Pakistani men who died in the implosion of a submersible as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic have thanked everyone who tried to rescue the father and son or sent condolences from around the world.
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
IMF officials and Pakistan’s prime minister hint at deal on $6 billion bailout
A senior official with the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s prime minister are indicating a deal could soon be reached on a much-needed $6 billon bailout package for the impoverished south Asian country.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, with his wife Bushra Bibi, center, arrive to appear in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In court, he has won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking installations
Pakistan’s military says it has fired three senior officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country’s former prime minister.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing 2 civilians in cross-border incident in Kashmir
Pakistan’s military says Indian troops have fired without provocation across the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistani Kashmir, killing two civilians and injuring another.

In the interview late last week, Tarar also defended law enforcement and military officials against criticism they didn’t do enough at the time to stop the violence. Any military response to restore law and order would have required prior authorization from the civilian government, he said.

He described a military and civilian leadership taken by surprise by the attacks on military installations and other sites. The leaders opted to refrain from harming civilians, the minister said. But now, the response is tougher.

“I would say we have learned a lesson,” from the incident, he said, “that if you don’t exercise enough authority and force, you may end up with these kinds of incidents, which ... was very painful.”

Tarar also said that legal authorities would not be deterred from prosecuting Khan if investigators determine he appeared to play a criminal role in the attacks, despite concerns that could unleash a fresh wave of violence.

Khan and his followers have been working for his return to political power, alleging that Americans were behind the 2022 no-confidence vote that cost him the premiership.

The demonstrations erupted among supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after authorities arrested Khan in a graft case, dragging him from a courthouse in the capital, Islamabad.

Thousands of demonstrators attacked the military headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, stormed an air base in Mianwali in the eastern Punjab province and torched a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The violence subsided only after Khan was released on an order from Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

At least 10 people were killed in clashes between Khan’s supporters and police and since then, and police have arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots. Most have been freed on bail pending trial.

Pakistan’s military said Monday that it has fired three senior army officers over their failure to prevent the attacks.

In additional to prosecutions in civilian court, Pakistan’s military says it has received cases of 102 civilians for their trials in the military courts over their involvement and the accused persons will get the right of a fair trial. Asked how many civilians he expects to ultimately be tried in military courts in connection with the May 9 violence, Tarar said he did not expect the 102 figure to increase “many fold.”

When asked why the military didn’t do more to stop the attacks as they were happening, Tarar said nobody in the military thought people would breach military installations, “because military protect the homeland.”

The same, he said, goes for the attacks on public monuments to national heroes, saying such a thing is “unheard of in our history.”

Amnesty International has objected to the Pakistan military’s plans, saying that trying civilians in military courts is a violation of international law.

The rights group said it had documented numerous rights violations in Pakistani military courts’ past trials of civilians, including lack of due process and transparency, coerced confessions, and executions after “grossly unfair” proceedings.