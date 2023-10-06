Powerball
Entertainment

Man charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap British TV host Holly Willoughby

FILE - Television presenter Holly Willoughby poses for photographers upon arrival for the Pride of Britain Awards at a central London hotel, on Oct. 29, 2018. A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities. In a statement Friday, Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at in court in Chelmsford, east of London, later Friday. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities.

In a statement Friday, Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear in court in Chelmsford, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of London later.

It said the man was “arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.”

Willoughby, who presents the ITV network’s flagship daytime program ‘This Morning’ and ‘Dancing on Ice’ during the early months of the year, has been off air since Thursday.

Though police didn’t mention Willoughby, she has been widely identified across British media and even by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I’m so sorry to hear everything going on with Holly,” he said while appearing on “This Morning” on Friday. “I just want to send my best to her and her family.”

Her colleague Lorraine Kelly also addressed the story on Friday’s episode of her own program, saying it was “very, very upsetting”.

ITV are providing around-the-clock security at the 42-year-old’s east London home alongside the police.

According to The Sun newspaper, the suspect is not known to Willoughby.