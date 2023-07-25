FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox trade Kiké Hernández to Dodgers for two minor-league pitchers

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slides in under the glove of Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez follows though on his swing after hitting a two-run single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, celebrates with Connor Wong (12) after scoring on a single by Rob Refsnyder against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Oakland Athletics' Nick Allen (2) is forced out at second base as Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez turns a double play on Shea Langeliers to end the baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title.

The Red Sox received right-handers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in exchange for Hernandez, who struggled at the plate and in the field this season. He was batting .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield while also leading the major leagues with 15 errors.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday before a game against Toronto that he expected the front office to be active leading up to the deadline, especially when trying to add another arm or two to the starting rotation or depth on the bench. Los Angeles led the AL West entering Tuesday night’s games, with a four-game lead over Arizona and San Francisco.

Trading Hernández opens up a position on the Red Sox roster for the return of infielder Pablo Reyes from an injury, and it doesn’t commit them to either buying or selling at the trading deadline. Boston entered play Tuesday night six games above .500 and only 2 1/2 games out of the AL wild-card race, but also in last place in the AL East.

Hernández opened the year as Boston’s No. 1 shortstop, filling in for departed free agent Xander Bogaerts after designated heir Trevor Story was injured. But he was moved to the outfield after committing five errors in the first eight games; in the last month, he has started the game on the bench about half of the time.

In three seasons with the Red Sox, Hernandez batted .234 with 32 homers and 136 RBIs. He hit .408 with five homers during the Boston’s run to the 2021 ALCS, the team’s only playoff appearance in his tenure.

Robertson, 25, was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. He has allowed seven runs in 10.1 innings in nine career appearances with the Dodgers, all in relief. Hagenman, 26, has made 25 appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, posting a 2.78 ERA.

Also Tuesday, the Red Sox reinstated righty John Schreiber from the 60-day injured list and reinstated righty Brayan Bello from the paternity list.

