Bayern Munich signs South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champion Napoli

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champion Napoli for a reported fee of 50 million euros ($55 million).

The Bavarian powerhouse said on Tuesday Kim signed a five-year deal through June 2028 and will wear the No. 3.

“He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said. “We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in preseason and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play.”

Bayern had been looking to bolster its back line following Lucas Hernández’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain and with Benjamin Pavard’s future uncertain. Pavard’s contract with Bayern expires next year and he reportedly wants to leave the club.

Kim was honored as Serie A’s best defender last season after helping Napoli to its first league title in more than three decades in his debut season. He played all but three of Napoli’s 38 league games, chipping in two goals. Kim joined from Turkish club Fenerbahçe the previous summer.

It has been a swift ascent for the 1.9-meter, 26-year-old defender, who played for K-League teams Gyeongju KHNP and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors before switching to Chinese Super League team Beijing Guoan in 2019. He joined Fenerbahçe three seasons later, spending just one season at the Turkish club before joining Napoli for a reported fee of around 18 million euros ($20 million).

Bayern was reportedly taking advantage of a clause in his Napoli contract to sign him this summer.

Kim will be expected to form Bayern’s central defensive partnership with Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt, who arrived in Munich from Juventus last year.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports