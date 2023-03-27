Kim Stephens named women’s basketball coach at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kim Stephens was named coach of the Marshall women’s basketball team on Monday.

Stephens’ seven-year agreement was approved by the Marshall Board of Governors, the school said in a statement.

Stephens replaces Tony Kemper, who resigned earlier this month to take the coaching job at Central Arkansas. Kemper went 79-90 in six seasons at Marshall.

“We have something really special at Marshall and sometimes, you find people who recognize that instantly. Kim Stephens is one who recognized it instantly,” Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said. “And, as an athletic director, sometimes you recognize that a coach has something really special — a persona, a system, a set of core values, a personality filled with innate qualities that you absolutely know will lead to success. That’s what we have in Coach Stephens.”

A Parkersburg native, Stephens went 191-24 in seven seasons at Division II Glenville State, winning the national championship a year ago. The Pioneers lost in the national semifinals this season.

“Marshall has been my dream job for a long time and I am looking forward to continuing my career in my home state,” Stephens said.