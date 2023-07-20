United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

Public funding for King Charles III and royals has been recalculated due to windfarm deal profits

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, hidden, with a llama during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales, Thursday, July 20, 2023 to meet members of the local community and celebrate the local volunteering and public service sector. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, hidden, with a llama during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales, Thursday, July 20, 2023 to meet members of the local community and celebrate the local volunteering and public service sector. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SYLVIA HUI
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The amount of public funding for King Charles III and the royal family’s official duties has been recalculated for next year because of an unexpected profit boost from offshore wind farms on the monarch’s Crown Estate, the U.K. Treasury said Thursday.

Treasury officials say they will halve the proportion of the crown estate’s profits paid to the royals from 25% in recent years to 12% next year.

Charles and the royal family receive an annual Sovereign Grant from the Treasury that is based on a proportion of profits from the crown estate, a vast collection of land and property across the U.K. The crown estate is run independently and has assets worth around 16 billion pounds (nearly $20 billion), including some of London’s most expensive properties.

Other news
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The 'Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon' jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby's inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater could fetch at least $50,000 at auction
A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction.
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children
Princess Kate was back again at Wimbledon and this time with her family in tow. The Princess of Wales was wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club.
The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
July 7-13, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Europe, meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO summit in Lithuania.
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
President Joe Biden and King Charles III have used their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change.

The crown estate also manages coastlines and the seabed around the country, and six new offshore windfarm lease deals secured earlier this year have generated a windfall estimated to be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) a year.

Charles has asked for profits from the windfarm deals to be used for the “wider public good” instead of going to fund his official duties.

The reduction in proportion of profits to be handed to the monarchy came after a review by the Royal Trustees — including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Treasury chief and an official known as the Keeper of the Privy Purse.

The amount of the sovereign grant for this year is 86.3 million pounds ($109 million), unchanged from the year before. The Treasury said that cutting the rate to 12% means that the monarchy’s budget next year will remain the same because it won’t receive an extra 24 million pounds ($30 million) it would have were the rate to stay at 25%.

After that, the royal household’s budget will be 130 million pounds ($167 million) lower in both 2025 and 2026 than if the rate had stayed unchanged.

“This money will instead be used to fund vital public services, for the benefit of the nation,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Charles is known for championing green energy, but he has also spoken about the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the pressures faced by millions of his subjects. The move to reduce his share of the windfarm deal profits would help swerve criticism that the royals are out of touch with wider British society.

Under the U.K.'s constitutional monarchy system, kings and queens surrender profits from the crown estate — which are not the private property of the monarch, but are hereditary assets belonging to the sovereign only for the duration of their reign — to the government. The Treasury provides a fraction of these profits in the form of the sovereign grant to support royal duties.

Charles and his son Prince William also receive private incomes from royal estates known as the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.