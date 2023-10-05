Kings’ Arthur Kaliyev suspended for first 2 regular-season games for kneeing opponent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles right winger Arthur Kaliyev was suspended for four games — two preseason and two regular season — without pay Thursday for kneeing Anaheim’s Chase De Leo.

The incident occurred early in the second period during Tuesday’s preseason game in Los Angeles. Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for kneeing.

Kaliyev will forfeit $9,314 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The 22-year-old had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 56 games last season. He’s eligible to return for the Oct. 17 game at Winnipeg.

