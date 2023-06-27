A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets

FILE -Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Los Angeles Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

FILE -Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Los Angeles Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

By JOE REEDY
 
There were plenty of questions about Pierre-Luc Dubois’ future after he informed the Winnipeg Jets he didn’t plan on re-signing with them.

Those questions were answered Tuesday by a major sign-and-trade deal that has him headed to Los Angeles.

The Kings acquired Dubois after he agreed to terms on an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually. The 25-year-old center was a restricted free agent and wanted to get his long-term future resolved.

“We wanted to be as clear as possible from the start with the Jets that this is the route we wanted to take. From that moment on, we kind of worked together to get to this point,” Dubois said.

Winnipeg will get center Gabriel Vilardi, forwards Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in 2024.

Dubois scored a career-high 63 points last season, including 36 assists. He has at least 27 goals in three of his six NHL seasons.

Last season marked the first time Dubois has produced consecutive 60-point campaigns and the second time he’s surpassed 20 goals in back-to-back years.

“Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way center with a unique skill set, and we’re excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said. “Over the last few seasons, he has proven the ability to contribute to all facets of the game, and we are thrilled to be able to add a player of this caliber into our lineup.”

This will be Dubois’ third team. He was the third-overall pick by Columbus in the 2016 draft before being traded to Winnipeg in 2021.

This is the second straight offseason the Kings have completed a sign-and-trade deal for a restricted free agent. They acquired Kevin Fiala from Minnesota last year. Fiala was second on the team in scoring with 72 points in his first season with Los Angeles.

The Kings are back in competitive mode after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons from 2018-21. They still haven’t won a postseason series since capturing their second Stanley Cup championship in 2014 and have been eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers the last two seasons.

Los Angeles was third in the Pacific Division last season with 104 points. It was the first time since 2014-15 the Kings had gone over 100 points.

“I think the stability (with the contract) is something that feels good. I’m ready to get to work. Eight years is a long time and you know, the dream and the objective is obviously to win a Stanley Cup,” Dubois said.

The trade also gives the Kings a top-flight center on all three lines. Anze Kopitar, who won the Lady Byng Trophy on Monday, is going into the final season of his contract. The longtime captain, who will turn 36 at the start of the upcoming season, led the Kings with 74 points. Phillip Danault had a career-best 54 points last season.

“I think you can learn multiple ways. You can learn by video or just paying attention to it,” Dubois said. “I think seeing it every day and being around those guys and picking their brains and how they see the game, I think that’s really how you can learn the most and the fastest. That’s also one thing that really excites me about this next chapter.”

Iafallo, Kupari and Vilardi give the Jets some pieces to work with after eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas eliminated them in the first round.

Vilardi and Kupari are former first-round selections who are coming off career-best seasons. Vilardi, the 11th overall pick in 2017, had 41 points, including six game-winning goals, while Kupari, who went 20th overall in 2018, had 15 points in 66 games.

Iafallo scored 36 points during the regular season and three goals during the playoffs.

