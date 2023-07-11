Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAN GREENSPAN
 
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — After forcing two trades in six years, Pierre-Luc Dubois understands why he might not have the best reputation around hockey.

Now a member of the Los Angeles Kings with a new eight-year contract, Dubois is looking forward to change that image.

“I’m just extremely happy to be here and to be here for a long time, and just show really who I really am and not just an image of what people think, people that they think they know me,” Dubois said Monday.

Dubois was dealt to Los Angeles from Winnipeg on June 27 after previously telling the Jets he intended to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season.

Winnipeg had acquired Dubois from Columbus in a January 2021 transaction after saying he no longer wanted to play for the Blue Jackets, who drafted him third overall in 2016.

“I think, obviously, with demanding a trade out of Columbus, and then the situation with Winnipeg ... everybody looks at those decisions, and some people agree, some people disagree. Some people think this, some people think that. I mean, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. But at the end of the day, it’s my life. I have to do what I think is right,” he said.

The Kings weren’t dissuaded from sending three players and a second-round pick to the Jets and signing Dubois to a $68 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause for four seasons starting in 2024-25, a reflection of his potential to become an elite center.

Dubois set career-highs with 63 points and 36 assists last season while also scoring at least 20 goals for the fourth time. He understands that success for himself and Los Angeles could help convert skeptics.

“I’d love to do a bit of everything more, I think that’s the goal,” he said. “You look at the guys on this team, a guy like (Kings center Anze) Kopitar who does a bit of everything out there. You can score goals to help your team win. You could also block a shot, you could also win a faceoff.”

Dubois also hopes that being with one team for the foreseeable future will allow him to create connections.

“Honestly, I think it’s just an opportunity for me to be who I am,” he said. “I think I’m misunderstood at times, but I think a lot of people don’t really know me. And that’s fine. Sometimes in this world it’s hard to get to know guys. … Now it’ll be a fun opportunity for me to just be who I am. Not show anybody, not prove to anybody, but just fully be me.”

Dubois is already getting a chance to show off who he is, having spent the past week in Los Angeles to get oriented with the city and the Kings. When he wasn’t looking at houses, Dubois attended Dodgers and Galaxy games and ate at celebrity hangout Nobu.

“I feel like I haven’t slept or haven’t stopped in the five, six days I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s been really fun.”

