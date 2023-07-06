FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million

FILE - Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 6, the Kings signed captain Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the last remaining links to the Kings’ Stanley Cup championship teams and one of the best players in franchise history is extending his stay in Los Angeles.

Captain Anze Kopitar signed a two-year extension worth $14 million with L.A. on Thursday. He’s now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $7 million.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that will keep Anze in Los Angeles as our group takes the next step in competing for a Stanley Cup,” general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “He is the heart and soul of this team as our captain, and he will continue to play a major role on our club.”

Other news
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in a men's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon
Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott. The American tennis player advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday and then playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers.
Australia's coach coach Eddie Jones speaks, during an interview after announcing his team, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023, ahead of their Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Back as Australia coach, Eddie Jones looks to release ‘mongrel dogs’ on the world champ Springboks
Eddie Jones has a broad idea of the style of rugby he’d like to see his Australia team pursue to get back among the contenders for the Rugby World Cup this year.

The center from Slovenia was nearly a point-a-game player and the Kings’ leading scorer this past year at age 35 with 28 goals and 46 assists. His eight-year, $80 million contract is up after next season.

Kopitar is one of two players remaining from 2012 and 2014 when the Kings won the Cup for the first and second times, along with defenseman Drew Doughty.

“Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I’m excited to extend my career here,” Kopitar said. “I’ve been with this organization through it all, and I know our group is close to achieving something special. I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again.”

Kopitar has played all 17 of his NHL seasons with L.A. He has twice won the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward and recently won his second Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct.

In 1,384 regular-season and playoff games, he has 1,218 points. He ranks second in Kings history in games, assists and winning goals, third in points and fourth in goals.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports