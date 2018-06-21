FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Police: Kittanning woman almost kicked trooper off Route 28 bridge

 
Share

A Kittanning woman is facing charges after, police say, she almost kicked a police officer off the Route 28 bridge over Buffalo Creek in South Buffalo.

Christie Ann Cornman, 47, is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.

She waived the charges to court Tuesday and was released from the Armstrong County Jail on $75,000 unsecured bond.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

The charges stemmed from a June 5 incident in which state police were contacted by Allegheny Township police to look for Cornman, who had threatened to jump off the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 28 in South Buffalo Township.

A state trooper called out to the woman and eventually handcuffed her and put her in the back seat of the police car, according to the criminal complaint.

Another trooper arrived and, as both officers were looking at Cornman’s vehicle, they saw that she had crawled into the police car’s front seat from the back seat.

As Cornman was unlocking the police car driver’s door, one officer pinned her in the passenger seat while a second tried to get at her from the driver’s front seat.

Cornman allegedly kicked the driver’s side door that swung and hit the police officer, almost sending him over the bridge railing, according to police.

She allegedly kicked the same officer in the leg.

According to police, Cornman’s blood-alcohol content at the time was 0.20 percent — more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.