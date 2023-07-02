Donte DiVincenzo joining Knicks, former Villanova teammates, on 4-year deal, AP source says

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Donte DiVincenzo joining Knicks, former Villanova teammates, on 4-year deal, AP source says

FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo drives against the Sacramento Kings during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, April 20, 2023. DiVincenzo has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday, July 1. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official yet. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo drives against the Sacramento Kings during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, April 20, 2023. DiVincenzo has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday, July 1. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official yet. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By BRIAN MAHONEY
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

DiVincenzo spent last season with the Golden State Warriors before deciding to move across the country, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official yet.

ESPN first reported the deal with the swingman.

The Knicks won a playoff series for the first time in a decade last season after signing Brunson in the summer and acquiring Hart from Portland during the season. Brunson and DiVincenzo were part of two NCAA championship teams with the Wildcats, with Hart joining them on the first one.

DiVincenzo also won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, though he played in just their first three playoff games before tearing a ligament in his left ankle.

The first-round pick of the Bucks in 2018 was then dealt to Sacramento as part of a four-team deal at the trade deadline in 2022 before signing with the Warriors last July. DiVincenzo went on to play in a career-high 72 games for Golden State last season, starting 36, and averaging 9.4 points.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports