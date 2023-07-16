Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Knizner activated from injured list by Cardinals, who option Baker to Memphis

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner rounds first on his way to a two-run double during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Catcher Andrew Knizner was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday by the St. Louis Cardinals, who optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis and returned right-hander James Naile to the Triple-A farm team.

Knizner was placed on the IL on July 5 after injuring his right groin against the Miami Marlins. St. Louis carried three catchers for Sunday’s series finale against Washington, with Knizner joining Willson Contreras and Iván Herrera.

Baker was 1 for 6 in three games following his July 3 recall.

Other news
Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
José Miranda put on injured list by Twins, who recall Matt Wallner from Triple-A
Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins because of a right shoulder impingement and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon pours water over his head prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Angels put Rendon, Adell, Bachman on injured list; rookie shortstop Neto returns
The slumping Los Angeles Angels have placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list.
American League's Yandy Díaz, of the Tampa Bay Rays, runs to the dugout in the fifth inning of the the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League defeated the American League 3-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz placed on paternity list following birth of son
All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of this weekend’s series at Kansas City.
FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots
A challenge system allowing appeals to a computer appears to be Major League Baseball’s preference over a sole robot umpire.

Naile was the Cardinals’ 27th player in Saturday’s doubleheader.

