Knizner activated from injured list by Cardinals, who option Baker to Memphis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Catcher Andrew Knizner was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday by the St. Louis Cardinals, who optioned first baseman Luken Baker to Memphis and returned right-hander James Naile to the Triple-A farm team.
Knizner was placed on the IL on July 5 after injuring his right groin against the Miami Marlins. St. Louis carried three catchers for Sunday’s series finale against Washington, with Knizner joining Willson Contreras and Iván Herrera.
Baker was 1 for 6 in three games following his July 3 recall.
Naile was the Cardinals’ 27th player in Saturday’s doubleheader.
