Deputy wounded, man killed in gunfire exchange during Knoxville domestic disturbance call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A deputy was seriously wounded and a man was killed after exchanging gunfire while authorities were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Tennessee.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office encountered an armed man after responding to a Knoxville home Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and shots were fired by both the male and at least one deputy. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene while the deputy was hospitalized with serious injuries, the bureau said.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn told news outlets that the deputy “is fighting for his life.”

Several agencies and officials responded with support including Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacob.

“We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers they face. These men and women put their lives on the lines for us every day and night,” he said.

The TBI is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, the agency said. No further information was immediately released.