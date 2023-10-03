Deputy dies after being shot while responding to Knoxville domestic disturbance call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has died from wounds suffered during an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Tucker Blakely, 29, died at a hospital after the shooting Sunday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a statement.

“Today we are completely heartbroken. The family of Officer Tucker Blakely and our Knox County Sheriff’s Office family are processing what is sure to be the most difficult of our days,” the statement said.

“Officer Blakely is a hero. He lived as a hero, he died as a hero,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said during a news conference Monday.

Blakely exchanged gunfire Sunday with an armed man at the scene of the domestic call who was later identified as Matthew Logan Rose, 30, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the bureau said.

Blakely was a military veteran who graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in 2021, Spangler said. He is survived by his wife and 5-year-old son.

Blakely always wanted to serve the public in some capacity, his brother, Timothy “Ty” Blakely Jr., told the Knoxville News Sentinel. He added that after graduating from East Tennessee State University, his brother served in the Army Reserve as a combat medic.

“Once that service was done, he came back home,” Ty Blakely said. “He still wanted to serve. He served a little over a year in the (Knox County) jail and then he had the opportunity to become a patrol officer. That was always his dream. He jumped on that and ran with it.”