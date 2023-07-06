Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

HERTFORDSHIRE, England (AP) — Brooks Koepka has accused LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course, telling Sports Illustrated he has “basically given up on him.”

Wolff, who won in his third start as a pro on the PGA Tour in 2019, joined LIV Golf last year and plays for Smash, the team captained by Koepka. He has finished out of the top 30 against 48-man fields in his last five events, including a withdrawal.

“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing,” Koepka told Sports Illustrated. “I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough. It’s very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you’ve got one guy that won’t work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it’s very tough.

Other news
FILE - Alexander Volkanovski reacts after winning a featherweight title bout against Max Holloway during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Alexander Volkanovski returns to featherweight to reclaim title at UFC 290
Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas.
Damian McKenzie, left, of the Chiefs tackled by Scott Barrett of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
All Blacks name McKenzie at 10, Mo’unga on the bench to face Argentina in Rugby Championship
Damian McKenzie has been handed an unexpected start at flyhalf ahead of Richie Mo’unga in the New Zealand team facing Argentina in the opening round of the Rugby Championship on Saturday in Mendoza.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.
Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis holds his knee after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis, who was carted off in a Tuesday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals, will have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury.

“I’ve basically given up on him,” Koepka said. “A lot of talent, but I mean the talent’s wasted.”

Wolff won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s best player as a sophomore at Oklahoma State in 2019, turned pro and won in his third start on the PGA Tour at the 3M Open. He had the 54-hole lead at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot before closing with a 75 to be runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau.

But he began to struggle and then took a two-month break in 2021 to work on mental health issues. He signed with Saudi-backed LIV a year later.

Wolff, 24, withdrew before the final round of the LIV event outside Washington last month with an undisclosed injury. He was partially removed from Smash’s social media pages.

Wolff told SI he was “trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that’s going to help the team.” Asked if he wanted to be on another team, SI reported, Wolff stared, shook his head and walked off.

LIV Golf is playing outside London this week. Wolff is 25th in the points standings.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports