How to watch GOP debate
Storm Franklin
India moon landing
Caleb Farley’s father killed
This giraffe has no spots
Business

Kohl’s beats on 2Q profits as department store cuts inventory amid cautious consumer spending

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s reported on Wednesday that both profits and sales declined in the second quarter as the department store chain wrestles with shoppers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy.

But the results beat Wall Street expectations as the retailer cut inventory and expenses. The department store chain also reaffirmed its annual guidance. Shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is among the last group of retailers to report second-quarter results in an earnings season that has shown how still-high inflation, despite some easing, and higher interest rates are making shoppers cut back on discretionary items like clothing in order to afford their larger grocery bills.

On Tuesday, Macy’s said it was forced to discount its spring goods to make room for fall and holiday merchandise in the face of customers’ cautious spending. But the retailer’s adjusted second-quarter profits and sales still topped Wall Street expectations.

Other news
FILE - Judge Natalie E. Hudson smiles as she is appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court at the Minnesota Judicial Center, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, promoted Hudson to be chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, making her the first Black person to lead the state's highest court, and named his former general counsel, Karl Procaccini, to fill Hudson's spot as associate justice. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, File)
Minnesota names first Black chief justice of state Supreme Court, Natalie Hudson
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a Footlocker store, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. Foot Locker is cutting its full-year outlook again and pausing its quarterly dividend as sales dropped in its fiscal second quarter with consumers continuing to be more cautious about their purchases. Shares tumbled more than 27% before the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Foot Locker lowers full-year outlook again, pauses dividend as 2Q sales fall on cautious consumers
This photo provided by General Motors shows the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV, a compact electric car that will be discontinued for 2024. (Jeff Ludes/Courtesy of General Motors via AP)
Edmunds: These cars will be gone after 2023

Foot Locker said Wednesday it was cutting its full-year outlook again and pausing its quarterly dividend as sales dropped in its fiscal second quarter with consumers continuing to be more cautious about their purchases.

Nordstrom is slated to report its second-quarter results on Thursday.

Kohl’s earned $58 million, or 52 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 29. That compares with $143 million, or $1.11 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company said it cut inventory by 14% compared with the year-ago period.

Total revenue fell to $3.9 billion in the quarter from $4.09 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting 23 cents per share on revenue of $3.76 billion, according to FactSet analysts.

Comparable sales — those coming from stores and digital channels opened at least a year — fell 5%.

ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Retail writer_ trends, consumer economy & hourly workers