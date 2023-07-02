FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Sports

White Sox place RHP Kopech on IL with shoulder inflammation and call up RHP Shaw

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 29, with right shoulder inflammation before their game at Oakland on Sunday.

The injury is considered minor and Kopech is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

“We just wanted to skip him (in the rotation) one more time and just make sure that he’s ready to go for the second half, strong the whole second half,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

Kopech is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season, striking out 97 and walking 49 in 86 innings. The 27-year-old is in his fourth major league season, all with the White Sox, with a career 13-20 record and 3.77 ERA.

“We gave him a seven-day break and he came back and had three or four great games,” Grifol said. “We’re going to give him another break, get that second wind, kind of regroup and take the ball in the second half.”

Chicago selected the contract of right-hander Bryan Shaw from Triple-A Charlotte and transferred infielder Romy Gonzalez (right shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL.

Shaw has pitched 12 major league seasons with the Diamondbacks, Guardians, Rockies and Mariners. The 35-year-old has a career 43-45 record and a 3.92 ERA, with 15 saves.

Gonzalez initially went on the 10-day IL June 18. The 26-year-old was batting .194 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 44 games this year. He has a career .222 batting average with five homers and 27 RBIs in three big league seasons.