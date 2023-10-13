Israel-Hamas war
Sports

Jessica Pegula reaches Korea Open semifinals after rallying to beat Claire Liu in three sets

Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot to Claire Liu of the United States during their quarterfinal match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot to Claire Liu of the United States during their quarterfinal match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Claire Liu of the United States returns a shot to Jessica Pegula of the United States during their quarterfinal match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Emina Bektas of the United States returns a shot Kimberly Birrell of Australia during their quarterfinal match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Emina Bektas of the United States returns a shot to Kimberly Birrell of Australia during their quarterfinal match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Open by beating Claire Liu 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 Friday.

The fourth-ranked American, looking to win her fourth title of the season, will next play Yanina Wickmayer. She beat Polina Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1.

Another American, Emina Bektas, also advanced to the semifinals. Bektas defeated Kimberly Birrell 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The 116th-ranked Bektas will play Yuan Yue, who eliminated fourth-seeded Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Zhengzhou Open

Daria Kasatkina advanced to the semifinals of the Zhengzhou Open with a walkover after Ons Jabeur withdrew because of a knee injury she sustained in the second round.

“I’m so sorry that I have to withdraw because my knee is not feeling so great, and I just want to say I loved my time in Zhengzhou,” Jabeur said in a statement.

Kasatkina will play Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday’s semifinals. Krejcikova was leading Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 when the Ukrainian player retired from the match.

Jasmine Paolini, who eliminated top-seeded Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, continued her run by beating Laura Siegemund 6-0, 7-5.

Paolini will next face Zheng Qinwen, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2.

Hong Kong Open

Martina Trevisan defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open.

Trevisan, ranked 42nd, will next play Katerina Siniakova. She beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Leylah Fernandez reached the semifinals for the first time in 19 months by beating Linda Fruhvirtova 7-6 (2), 6-2. She will next face fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova, who eliminated Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (3), 6-3.

