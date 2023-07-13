Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
World News

Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament during prime minister’s speech on defusing tensions with Serbs

A man riding a bicycle past a mural with the writing "Kosovo" and the colours of the Serbian flag in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Kosovo is a former province in Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood that is backed by the United States and most EU nations but not Russia and China. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A man riding a bicycle past a mural with the writing “Kosovo” and the colours of the Serbian flag in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Kosovo is a former province in Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood that is backed by the United States and most EU nations but not Russia and China. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk past a mural painted in colours of the Serbian flag, that reads: "When the Army returns to Kosovo…" in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Kosovo is a former province in Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo's statehood that is backed by the United States and most EU nations but not Russia and China. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People walk past a mural painted in colours of the Serbian flag, that reads: “When the Army returns to Kosovo…" in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Kosovo is a former province in Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood that is backed by the United States and most EU nations but not Russia and China. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament on Thursday after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country’s north.

Kosovo opposition parties have criticized Kurti’s policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies.

The U.S. and European Union have pressured Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May after police-backed ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area had widely boycotted.

Other news
FILE - In this image made from video, Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 26, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo, File)
Kosovo to partially withdraw special police officers from northern Serb-majority municipalities
Kosovo’s government has decided to reduce by one-fourth the number of special police officers and also hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Diaz-Canel is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbia to seek meeting with NATO chief, UN Security Council session on Kosovo tensions
Serbia’s president has accused Kosovo of carrying out “silent” ethnic cleansing of Serbs and said his country will seek an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to demand their protection.
FILE - US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, on May 29, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic, File)
Kosovo’s prime minister offers to hold new elections in tense Serb-majority municipalities
Kosovo’s prime minister is offering to hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities in an effort to defuse tensions with neighboring Serbia that flared anew last month.
A Kosovo police officer guard as municipal building after Friday's violent clashes between police and ethnic Serbs, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic)
Serbia releases 3 Kosovo police officers after arrests fueled tensions between Balkan foes
A court in Serbia has released three police officers from Kosovo who were detained near the disputed border between the former war foes.

Dozens of people were injured in clashes between local Serbs and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers, fueling fears of a conflict similar to the one in 1998-99 that killed more than 10,000 people.

On Wednesday, Kurti announced he would reduce the number of special police officers stationed outside four municipal buildings in ethnic Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo, and hold new mayoral elections in each of the towns.

The move has angered the opposition, who argued that Kurti “experimented” for months and jeopardized Kosovo’s international position only to back down later.

Lawmaker Mergim Lushtaku from the Democratic Party of Kosovo approached Kurti while he was speaking and threw water at him, triggering the brawl. Earlier, Kurti’s deputy Besnik Beslimi had torn up a drawing mocking Kurti that the opposition had given the prime minister.

Local media said Kurti was escorted out of the assembly hall during the chaos.

Kurti has said he was applying law and order in northern Kosovo with the deployment of police and new ethnic Albanian mayors. The U.S. and the EU had urged him to keep the mayors in different locations away from the north until the situation is resolved.

Kosovo is a former province in Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Most ethnic Serbs in Kosovo also have refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood, which is backed by the United States and most EU nations but not Russia and China.

Serbia had heightened army combat readiness and threatened a military intervention in response to tensions in the north, which borders Serbia. Belgrade pulled out of Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed the country to stop the onslaught against ethnic Albanian separatists.

The EU has told both countries they must reach a solution to their dispute through an EU-mediated dialogue in order to join the bloc.

Western officials have stepped up efforts to bring the two sides closer together, fearing further instability in Europe as the war continues in Ukraine. NATO has sent additional troops to its peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to boost security.