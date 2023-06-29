Kosovo’s prime minister offers to hold new elections in tense Serb-majority municipalities

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Kosovo’s prime minister offers to hold new elections in tense Serb-majority municipalities

FILE - US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, on May 29, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, on May 29, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise, at Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, Serbia, on April 22, 2023. Serbia on Friday, June 23, 2023 reiterated the threat of an armed intervention in its former province of Kosovo, unless the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there don't protect the minority Serbs there from "the great terror" of the Kosovo "regime." Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance to the constitution" and orders from the army supreme commander, President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise, at Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, Serbia, on April 22, 2023. Serbia on Friday, June 23, 2023 reiterated the threat of an armed intervention in its former province of Kosovo, unless the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there don’t protect the minority Serbs there from “the great terror” of the Kosovo “regime.” Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks “in accordance to the constitution” and orders from the army supreme commander, President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI
 
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister offered Thursday to hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities and reduce police there in an effort to defuse tensions with neighboring Serbia that flared anew last month.

Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo boycotted mayoral elections in the four municipalities in April as part of a campaign for greater autonomy, and they now object to the ethnic Albanian mayors chosen in the polls. Neighboring Serbia has backed calls for the mayors to step down.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in a social media post that he would be willing to hold fresh mayoral elections if at least 20 percent of the electorate in the municipalities support a petition for the polls. He said he would instruct the four mayors elected in April to hand their posts to any newly elected candidates.

Other news
A Kosovo police officer guard as municipal building after Friday's violent clashes between police and ethnic Serbs, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic)
Serbia releases 3 Kosovo police officers after arrests fueled tensions between Balkan foes
A court in Serbia has released three police officers from Kosovo who were detained near the disputed border between the former war foes.
FILE - Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise, at Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, Serbia, on April 22, 2023. Serbia on Friday, June 23, 2023 reiterated the threat of an armed intervention in its former province of Kosovo, unless the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there don't protect the minority Serbs there from "the great terror" of the Kosovo "regime." Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance to the constitution" and orders from the army supreme commander, President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
Serbia has reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade calls the terrorist threat of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian authorities.
FILE - US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, on May 29, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic, File)
No breakthrough after EU summons Kosovo and Serbia leaders for emergency talks
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo made no breakthrough in emergency talks aimed at defusing tensions around their border.
In this photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, a three Kosovo police officers captured by Serbian police officers lying face down on a field, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Serbian authorities said Wednesday they have captured three "fully armed" Kosovo police officers inside Serbia near their mutual border, while Kosovo police said they have likely been "kidnapped" on Kosovo territory as they patrolled the area. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
Serbia opens proceedings against arrested Kosovo policemen, ignoring US call for their release.
Serbian prosecutors have opened legal proceedings against three Kosovo police officers arrested earlier this week, defying U.S. and other demands for their immediate and unconditional release.

He also offered to reduce the special police forces sent to guard municipal buildings when the mayors took office, which sparked violence in late May when at least 30 international peacekeepers and more than 50 ethnic Serbs were injured in clashes.

Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades, with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Western efforts to resolve the crisis have increased recently, to avert possible instability in the Balkans as war rages in Ukraine.

Violent clashes in late May and the detention of the police officers by Serbia in mid-June stirred fears of a renewal of a 1998-99 conflict that left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovar Albanians.

Serbia and ethnic Serbs in Kosovo have demanded that Kosovo’s special police units pull out from the northern region bordering Serbia, and that several ethnic Serbs who were detained in Kosovo in recent weeks be released. The Serbian government also heightened army readiness and threatened military intervention over alleged torture of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

Kurti’s move follows Serbia’s release of three police officers from Kosovo on Monday who were detained near the disputed border between the former war foes. Serbia says the three crossed into the country from Kosovo in mid-June, while Kosovar authorities insisted they were kidnapped inside Kosovo and transferred to a Serbian prison. They still faced further legal action on charges of illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices, the court said.

Also Thursday, Kosovo’s government declared two local organizations in the north linked to the ethnic Serb minority — Civil Defense and Northern Brigade — to be terrorist organizations for threatening violence against citizens and public institutions.

Kurti called on Belgrade to try to put a lid on tensions and to reduce the readiness of its armed forces along the border with Kosovo. “De-escalation of the situation and normalization of relations is doable, you have my readiness and willingness,” Kurti said.

Last week the European Union summoned the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to Brussels to urge them to defuse the situation.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the EU’s executive commission and member countries were ready to take political and financial measures against Serbia and Kosovo if they did not commit to a de-escalation.

Borrell on Monday repeated that holding fresh local elections in four Serb-majority municipalities was essential to reducing the tensions.

The U.S. and most EU members have recognized Kosovo’s independence, while Russia and China have backed Belgrade’s claim to the territory. Serbia lost control over Kosovo after NATO intervened in 1999 to stop the war, forcing Belgrade to end a brutal crackdown against separatist ethnic Albanians.

___

Associated Press writer Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.