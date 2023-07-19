A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

Kosovo’s former intelligence chief is convicted for secret deportations to Turkey

 
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A court sentenced Kosovo’s former intelligence chief to prison Wednesday for secretly deporting five Turkish teachers and a Turkish doctor to Turkey.

The court in Pristina convicted Driton Gashi, the former director of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency, of abuse of official post or authority and gave him a prison term of four years and eight months.

Once he is released from custody, Gashi is not allowed to serve in any public positions for four years, the court said.

Other news
Lawmakers push each other as a brawl breaks out in Kosovo's parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament on Thursday after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country's north. Kosovo opposition parties have criticized Kurti's policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies. (AP Photo/Ridvan Slivova)
Brawl erupts in Kosovo’s parliament during prime minister’s speech on defusing tensions with Serbs
A brawl has erupted in the Kosovo parliament after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country’s north.
FILE - In this image made from video, Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 26, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo, File)
Kosovo to partially withdraw special police officers from northern Serb-majority municipalities
Kosovo’s government has decided to reduce by one-fourth the number of special police officers and also hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Diaz-Canel is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbia to seek meeting with NATO chief, UN Security Council session on Kosovo tensions
Serbia’s president has accused Kosovo of carrying out “silent” ethnic cleansing of Serbs and said his country will seek an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to demand their protection.
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023. Rutte and Bettel are on a one day visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
The leaders of the Netherlands and Luxembourg tell Kosovo and Serbia to normalize ties for EU hopes
The leaders of the Netherlands and Luxembourg say normalizing ties between Kosovo and Serbia would serve not only regional peace and stability but also their prospects of further integration into the European Union.

The six Turks were arrested and had their Kosovo residency permits revoked in March 2018 for allegedly being a threat to national security. Gashi had not legally proven they were a threat but had them deported before the charges were considered by a court.

He also did not let the country’s prime minister, president and prosecutor general know in advance about the move, as the law requires.

Upon their return to Turkey, the six were arrested and imprisoned.

In Kosovo, the teachers worked with schools owned by Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted military coup in July 2016.

Tens of thousands of alleged Gulen supporters have been arrested or lost their jobs in Turkey since the failed coup. Many have proclaimed their innocence. Gulen has denied he and his supporters were behind the attempt to topple Erdogan’s government.

Kosovo’s then-prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, said the deportations to Turkey were a bilateral operation of the intelligence services of the two countries.

Haradinaj fired both Gashi and the interior minister over the operation, calling it a “violation of the decision-making hierarchy” and “an institutional precedent that should not happen in the future.”

Rights groups, the U.S. ambassador to Kosovo and students also criticized what happened to the Turkish teachers and doctor.

The deportations were criticized by rights groups, the then-U.S. ambassador and students in Kosovo.