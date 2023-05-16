Duke’s Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina’s Hansbrough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among the newest members at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

The other three inductees announced on social media Tuesday were former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and late high school scout Tom Konchalski.

The group will be enshrined Aug. 30 in Chicago. Krzyzewski and Magee are also members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with a record 1,202 victories and five national championships. He coached 47 seasons, the first five at Army.

Dawkins was one of Coach K’s first star players, averaging 19 points over four seasons before getting drafted in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986. He was the school’s career scoring leader for 20 years before JJ Reddick surpassed him in 2006.

Dawkins was a sophomore when the Blue Devils began a stretch of 35 NCAA Tournament appearances in 36 seasons. They reached the title game his senior year, losing to Louisville 72-69.

Hansbrough played with the Tar Heels from 2006 through 2009 and helped North Carolina to the 2009 national title. He averaged 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over his four seasons.

Magee had a record of 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at a school known as Philadelphia Textile for most of his tenure, which started in 1968.

Konchalski, who died in 2021, spent his career watching high school players and put out a newsletter, “High School Basketball Illustrated,” that was widely read by college coaches.

