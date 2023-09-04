Ex-Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirms retirement after 12-year NFL career

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph has retired after a 12-year career in the NFL he spent mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph played last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching Tom Brady’s last regular-season touchdown pass before injuring his knee in the final regular-season game. Rudolph was sidelined for the playoff game and not re-signed after becoming a free agent in the offseason.

Rudolph confirmed his retirement Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The Vikings are planning to honor him Sept. 24 during their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2011 played 10 years for the Vikings, totaling 4,488 yards to rank second on the franchise’s career list for tight ends behind Steve Jordan. Rudolph’s 48 touchdowns are the most among tight ends and sixth overall in Vikings history.

He had a consecutive starts streak of 93 straight games that ended because of a foot injury late in the 2020 season. Rudolph played for the New York Giants in 2021.

